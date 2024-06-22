צה"ל חיסל את אימן ע'טמה, פעיל טרור מרכזי בחמאס ובג'מעה האיסלאמית בלבנון דובר צה"ל

An IAF aircraft conducted a precise strike in the Beqaa area in Lebanon in order to eliminate the terrorist Ayman Ratma, a central terror operative responsible for weapons supplies for the Hamas and Jamaa Islamiya terrorist organizations in Lebanon, as well as the development of terrorist infrastructure in the area.

Ayman Ratma was eliminated due to his involvement in the promotion and execution of terrorist activities against Israel in the immediate future, as well as his involvement in advancing terrorist activity against Israeli civilians.