Almog Meir Jan, who was rescued from Hamas captivity during Operation Arnon, spoke publicly on Friday for the first time since his return.

"I want to thank the entire nation of Israel for welcoming me back like that, you are all amazing, all of this struggle and all of this craziness, this warm embrace which I haven't gotten for such a long time," proclaimed Jan.

"Thanks to our military, which I must complement and say that it is the strongest military there is. I really have no words," he continued. "Lastly, I want to tell my government - I pray every day for all of the hostages to return. Just as I returned, I want everyone to return to their families, and we will return to being united and one nation."

Almog Meir Jan, 22 from Or Yehuda, was abducted on October 7th from the Nova festival near Re'im. He was held hostage by Hamas in Gaza for 246 days until he was rescued two weeks ago, together with Noa Argamani, Andrey Kozlov, and Shlomi Ziv, in a joint Yamam, ISA, and IDF operation. His father Yossi passed away just hours before the operation and did not get to see his son return from captivity.