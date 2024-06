Four people were killed on Wednesday evening in a fatal collision between two vehicles on Highway 90, near Ein Hatzeva, located south of the Dead Sea in the Arava region.

Magen David Adom paramedics treated two people who were moderately injured in the accident and evacuated them to Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva.

Police officers who were called to the scene launched an investigation into the accident and are directing traffic at the scene.