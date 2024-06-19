Daniela Weiss, chairwoman of the Nachala movement, spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about the special lobby to resettle Gaza in the Knesset, which has already organized six communities ready to take up immediate residence in the Gaza Strip.

"We want to return to all of Gaza, right away," she declared. "When we heard about this desire, I mobilized my fifty-year experience and tried to see the practical ways for fulfilling the bigger vision of resettling the Gaza Strip. Everybody knows that the army alone cannot hold the area - only the army and the settlers together brings true Zionism and true victory.''

She believes that Prime Minister Netanyahu's repeated declarations stating that, ''Israel has no intention of permanently occupying Gaza or displacing its civilian population," are hiding Netanyahu's approval of the plan. ''I have seen hints from Netanyahu that he will let us go into Gaza. He is a great Zionist, and knows that if he wants victory, this is the only way.''

The process may be slow, but Weiss is confident of its eventual conclusion. ''Perhaps it will have to happen the old-fashioned way, starting with an army base and building to a community, but step by step, Netanyahu is also coming to support the plan. He knows that the only way to success is to take their land - there is no other formula for real victory.''