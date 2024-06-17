I wish we could say that the Palestinians were “hijacked” by Hamas and the people themselves actually seek peace and prosperity, but the facts show the opposite:

- The latest poll from days ago shows that 67% of the Palestinians SUPPORT the October 7th massacre.

- In the only democratic elections to the Palestinian Authority (Jan 2006), Hamas won an absolute majority of seats in the parliament: 76 out of 132 seats, while Fatah got only 48 seats.

- Every poll since shows that Hamas would win again. That’s why Abbas has avoided any further elections. He’d lose and he knows it.

- On October 7th, thousands of random Gazans joined the massacre, slaughtering families, burning adults and children, raping women.

- I’m not aware of even ONE case of a Gaza resident that actively opposed this violence.

So a majority of Palestinians support horrible crimes and many of them participated in one way or another (e.g. using their homes as Hamas ammunition storage).

Why is this important?

1. The truth always matters.

2. To make any progress, first we're going to need to stop the brain poisoning that every Palestinian goes through. It turns many into murderers. If you're brain-poisoned to believe that Jews are the Satan and pigs, nobody should be surprised when you actually go out to murder them.

3. No diplomatic plan can skip that.

4. The claim that "their tough condition" is what turns them into murderers is false. There are billions of people who live in poverty and much worse conditions that don’t become savage murderers.

Actually, the Palestinians have much better conditions than most other Arabs, and prior to October 7th they were enjoying considerable economic growth.

Long term, a necessary step for progress will be to de-Nazify Gaza and many of the Palestinian public.

First, we need to defeat Hamas.