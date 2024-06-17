תיעוד מהתקיפה דובר צה"ל

An IAF aircraft struck and eliminated the terrorist Muhammad Mustafa Ayoub, a key operative in the Rocket and Missile Department of Hezbollah's Nasser Unit in the area of Selaa in southern Lebanon.

Over the past few months, Ayoub was involved in promoting terror attacks against Israeli civilians and communities, he promoted and planned terror attacks from southern Lebanon against the State of Israel.

תיעוד מהחיסול דובר צה"ל

His elimination is part of the IDF and Israeli security forces' activity to impede Hezbollah's military build-up in terms of weaponry and its stockpiling of weapons designated for use in terror attacks against Israeli civilians and communities.

Earlier today (Monday), IAF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terror infrastructure and a military structure in the area of Meiss El Jabal in southern Lebanon.