Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh claims that, to date, Israel has not achieved even one of its goals in the war.

According to Haniyeh, after the withdrawal of the National Unity party, the government has started showing "signs of disintegration, which indicate its defeat and collapse."

The solution to the war in Gaza, he said, "will be realized through negotiations, that will lead to a comprehensive agreement, even if the enemy evades it and thwarts the possibility of any deal."

He claimed that efforts will continue on all levels to bring about an end to the war, and Hamas and the Palestinian organizations are inclined to reach an agreement, based on the following four points: a permanent ceasefire, a full withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, rehabilitation of the Gaza Strip, and a deal to release hostages in exchange for terrorists.

Haniyeh noted that the agreement must be "clearly worded without any possibility of interpretation, delay in execution or negotiations."

Haniyeh said that Hamas supports the role of the mediators and is willing to accept some maneuvering to enable them to fulfill their mission. For this purpose, the Palestinian organizations have shown a serious approach and great flexibility to reach an agreement that will bring an end to the "aggression."