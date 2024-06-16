Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant were not informed in advance of the IDF's decision to announce daily 'tactical pauses' near the Kerem Shalom Crossing.

A political official said after the IDF's announcement: "When the Prime Minister heard the reports in the morning about a humanitarian pause for 11 hours a day, he contacted his military secretary and made it clear that this was unacceptable to him. Following an inquiry, the Prime Minister was informed that there is no change in IDF policy and that the fighting in Rafah is continuing as planned."

This morning, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that as part of ongoing efforts by the IDF and COGAT to increase the volumes of humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip and following additional related discussions with the UN and international organizations, starting yesterday (Saturday), a local, tactical pause of military activity for humanitarian purposes will take place from 8:00 am until 7:00 pm every day until further notice along the road that leads from the Kerem Shalom Crossing to the Salah al-Din Road and then northwards.

This is an additional step in the humanitarian aid efforts that have been conducted by the IDF and COGAT since the beginning of the war.

"The IDF will continue to support humanitarian efforts on the ground," the spokesperson stated.