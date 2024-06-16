About a thousand yeshiva students from the extremist haredi group called the Jerusalemite Faction gathered for Shabbat at the yeshiva campus in Mitzpe Yericho, organized by "The Committee to Save the World of Torah". Among the Committee's goals is the fight against the haredi draft law.

Photos from the Shabbat preparations published by haredi journalist Moshe Weisberg sparked a storm after he tweeted that the Shabbat was held under the theme "Saying No to the Recruitment Law" when it became known that two of the yeshiva's alumni were killed in action in Gaza over Shabbat.

Journalist Akiva Novick responded: "Two graduates of Mitzpe Yericho Yeshiva, Shalom Menachem and Yakir Levi, fell this Shabbat in Gaza. While they sacrificed their lives, a Shabbat gathering for draft evaders took place on their yeshiva campus. Such disgrace."

User Yekutiel Epstein responded to Weisberg's tweet, "On Friday, I saw Makor Rishon's cartoon and seriously wondered how accurate it was. But this disgusting and repulsive tweet made me realize how disconnected this public is. Today alone, 8 soldiers were killed, and this is what you choose to publish? Shame on you."

The cartoon depicts a haredi student seated atop a wounded soldier being carried by four others on a stretcher, reassuring them that he is helping them by studying Torah in their merit. It drew a separate and significant wave of public denunciations shortly after its publication.

Communications advisor Elanatan Zacharia wrote: "Two students of Mitzpe Yericho Yeshiva fell just today. True Torah scholars who combine 'the scroll and the sword,' and none of the thousand yeshiva students avoiding service who came to Mitzpe Yericho can hold a candle to them!"

The yeshiva administration stated: "The event during the Shabbat hosting and the hanging of signs at the front of the yeshiva building were done without our consent. Once we learned about it, the yeshiva regretted the event and all actions of this kind, including hanging the signs. Therefore, already on Friday, the hospitality manager at the campus informed the visiting group that they must immediately remove the signage. We send blessings and success to all our soldiers on the front until the destruction of all our enemies."