Catherine, Princess of Wales, said on Friday that she is making “good progress” in her recovery from cancer, and will make her first public appearance in months at King Charles’ official birthday celebration on Saturday, CNN reported.

Catherine, who revealed in March she has been diagnosed with cancer, said in a new statement on Friday that she has experienced “good days and bad days” while undergoing chemotherapy, and expects her treatment to continue “for a few more months.”

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” she said.

“On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well,” added Catherine, who is often known as Kate Middleton.

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months,” she wrote. “On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”

She said she is hoping to join some more engagements over the summer, but acknowledged she is “not out of the woods yet.”

“I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months,” Middleton wrote. “It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.”

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.”

When she revealed her cancer diagnosis in March, reports about Middleton’s condition had been swirling for weeks, as she had disappeared from the public eye after undergoing abdominal surgery in January .

Earlier, Kensington Palace released a photo of Kate surrounded by her three children to mark Mother’s Day in Britain. However, the photo was retracted hours later by news agencies over concerns it had been digitally manipulated.

Middleton later released an apology on social media over the photo, adding she “occasionally experiments with editing” like many amateur photographers.

