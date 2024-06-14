The US, France, and Israel have agreed to work together to advance a "roadmap" presented by France earlier this year, Reuters reported.

The "roadmap" proposes to defuse tensions between Israel and the Hezbollah terror group, French President Emmanuel Macron claimed on Thursday.

In recent months, France and the US have sought a diplomatic solution to the tensions on Israel's northern border, which have largely included Hezbollah firing indiscriminately towards Israeli communities, while Israel attempts "surgical" operations targeting Hezbollah terrorists and leaders.

Speaking at the G7 summit in Italy, Macron said, "With the United States we agreed on the principle of a trilateral (contact group), Israel, the United States and France to advance on the roadmap that we proposed and we will do the same with the Lebanese authorities."

Hezbollah has refused to cease its attacks on Israel until Israel ends the war against Hamas in Gaza.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Friday responded to France's statements on the war with Hamas.

"As we fight a just war, defending our people, France has adopted hostile policies against Israel," Gallant said. "In doing so, France ignores the atrocities committed by Hamas against Israeli children, women and men."

"Israel will not be a party to the trilateral framework proposed by France," he promised.