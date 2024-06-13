אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.
Presented By: Rav Eli Ozarowski Written by: Yehuda Gold
In Parashat Nasso, the Kohanim's blessings for Am Yisrael are mentioned.
Question
Why in the Temple, the Name of God was pronounced as written, and outside the Temple, God's substituted name is used?
Answer
In the Beit HaMikdash, the Shem haMeforash was pronounced as written; since it is the place where God’s essence is felt.
Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Yaakov Karmon
Questions
1. Why was it necessary to leave Sodom in a permanent state of destruction?
2. What lesson was the Israelites supposed to learn from Sodom's punishment?
Answer
Am Yisrael needs to appreciate that in Eretz Yisrael, we must behave as within a royal palace, God’s palace. The expectations are greater of those that live in the land. God placed us in the Land so we may elevate ourselves and the entire world.