We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

Parashat Nasso

Presented By: Rav Eli Ozarowski Written by: Yehuda Gold

In Parashat Nasso, the Kohanim's blessings for Am Yisrael are mentioned.



Question

Why in the Temple, the Name of God was pronounced as written, and outside the Temple, God's substituted name is used?



Answer

In the Beit HaMikdash, the Shem haMeforash was pronounced as written; since it is the place where God’s essence is felt.

Series: Ramban commentary on Bereishit Perek 19 Posuk 5

Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Yaakov Karmon