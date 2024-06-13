US Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) wrote a letter to President Joe Biden calling on him to revoke Al Jazeera Network's White House press credentials after it was revealed that three Israeli hostages were held in the home of one of its affiliated journalists.

"It is no secret that Qatar-funded Al Jazeera has long been a mouthpiece for terrorists and has peddled anti-American sentiments. As such, I urge you to immediately revoke Al Jazeera’s access to the White House until it cuts all ties with US-designated FTOs (foreign terror organizations)," he stated in the letter.

He continued to note that "Al Jazeera actively promotes Islamic terrorism worldwide, including by backing Hamas and inciting violence. The list of Al Jazeera “journalists” in Gaza who are supporting terrorism is only growing. According to reports, three of the hostages rescued by Israeli Defense Forces after 246 days in captivity in Gaza, were held captive by Palestinian Al Jazeera journalist, Abdallah Aljamal, and his extended family. While Al Jazeera denies any knowledge of Aljamal, he is listed on the company’s English language website as 'a Gaza-based reporter and photojournalist' who 'often reports from the ongoing ‘March of Return’ protests at the fence separating besieged Gaza from Israel.' Aljamal was also a contributor to the Palestine Chronicle, an English-language pro-Hamas outlet led by ex-Al Jazeera official Ramzi Baroud."

According to Rubio, this is not an isolated incident, "but part of a larger pattern of Al Jazeera journalists who maintain ties with, or, in some cases, operate as members of US-designated FTOs." As an example of this, the Senator mentions Al Jazeera correspondent Ismail Abu Omar who "served as a Deputy Company Commander for Hamas and posted videos and photos of himself participating in the brutal October 7 attacks. In another case, the IDF revealed documents found in Gaza that identify another Al Jazeera journalist, Hamza al-Dahdouh, as a regional official for Palestinian Islamic Jihad, another US-designated FTO."

Rubio concluded in his letter: "A free press is built into the DNA of our nation. However, for years, Al Jazeera has used its platform to sow anti-American sentiments and harm our own security and those of our allies. So long as it employs journalists and reporters who operate as members and affiliates of FTOs, Al Jazeera will continue to undermine our nation from inside our government buildings. There is absolutely no reason Al Jazeera, or its employees, should have access to you, the White House, or any of your advisors.

"I urge you to immediately remove Kimberly Halkett’s credentials and those of all Al Jazeera employees who have access to the White House."

Following the operation in which ISA, Yamam, and IDF forces rescued Noa Argamani, Almog Meir Jan, Andrey Kozlov, and Shlomi Ziv, the IDF revealed that the latter three were held in the home of Al Jazeera journalist Abdallah Aljamal, who was also an operative in the Hamas terrorist organization.

"The hostages were held captive by Abdallah Aljamal and members of his family in their home. This is further evidence of the deliberate use of civilian homes and buildings by the Hamas terrorist organization to hold Israeli hostages captive in the Gaza Strip. Israeli security forces will continue to make every effort to bring the hostages home," the IDF stated.