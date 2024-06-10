Dr. Michael Wise is a founder and investor in numerous technology companies. He is a graduate of YU and holds a PhD .in Theoretical Physics from Brandeis U., is the author of Israel demography study (BESA).and has published numerous articles about Israel sovereignty and demographics in Judea and Samaria. [email protected]

There are many pious people amongst non-Jews. 80% of the American electorate supports Israel and understands the barbaric character of its sworn enemies.

Unfortunately, there is a World out there that has a destructive agenda for Israel. Indeed, that World has never let Israel win a war. And today, that World, including the International Court of Justice, the International Criminal Court in the Hague, the UN, significant elements in the US State Department, the European Union and other long-term foes of Israel are doing whatever it can to prevent Israel from destroying Hamas and Hezbollah and from protecting itself in the face of existential threats from Iran. The great humanitarian, President Erdogan of Turkey, proclaims, “Netanyahu’s genocidal methods would make Hitler jealous.”

Even today after the barbaric October 7th attack, Israel’s closest ally, the US, is undermining Israel efforts to destroying Hamas. Israel must not enter Rafiah to eliminate the remaining two or three or four Hamas brigades. and when it did, Israel must not attack when Hamas uses human shields. Israel must implement a day after strategy that will surely lead to repeated violence and hostilities. Israel must turn the keys to Gaza “the day after” to either the PA or to other groups, technocrats, or hostile coalitions that will allow Gaza to once again become a base for terror and violence. Why?

Israel’s spectacular post-Holocaust success has driven much of that World crazy. The shock of an emergent powerful spectacular creative Jewish state has driven that World into a paroxysm of hate. The World, as represented by the United Nations General Assembly resolution, recently called on the Security Council to reconsider Palestinian membership to the UN. Almost all objective observers especially after October 7 understand that recognition and creation of a terrorist PA/Hamas state would yield catastrophic results for Israel. The resolution passed, with 143 votes in favor and only Argentina, Czechia, Hungary, Israel, Micronesia Naura Palau Papua New Guinea and the United States opposed.

Even the US UN Ambassador Robert Wood apologetically explained that the US vote did not reflect opposition to Palestinian Arab statehood, “We have been very clear that we support it and seek to advance it meaningfully…There is no other path that guarantees Israel’s security and future as a democratic Jewish state. There is no other path that guarantees Palestinians can live in peace and dignity in a state of their own.” It is outrageous to believe that the US State Department with a near perfect record of foreign policy failures in the middle east and elsewhere can tell Israel how to preserve itself as a democratic Jewish state.

The World had hoped that the Nazi final solution, implemented with the help of almost every European nation as well as with the silence of the USA and other fellow travelers, would have finally led to the end of the Jewish people. Historically World powers including pharaonic Egypt, the Assyrians, the Babylonians, the Greco-Syrians and the Romans attempted to destroy the Jewish nation. The efforts of Medina Moslems, Christian crusaders, Spanish inquisitioners, exile of the Jews from multiple European countries during the dark ages, Cossacks and the edicts of 1648-49, all failed to destroy the Jewish people - who miraculously survived.

Unfortunately for the Jew haters, after World War I the conscience of the world realized that the long-suffering Jews were entitled to their own modest national home. In 1922, so-called Palestine was set aside by Winston Churchill with the unanimous vote of the League of Nations to become that national home. Unfortunately, it was not implemented before 1939 when the Nazis with Europe assistance began implementing what they planned to be the final destruction of the Jewish people.

In 1947, the US Secretary of State George Marshall warned Ben Gurion not to declare a sovereign Jewish State. Marshall was concerned that a Jewish state in the middle east would undermine the interests of the USA. Furthermore, the creation of a resurgent Jewish state in the holy land undermined the replacement theologies of the Vatican and various other Christian groups. Israel ignored all these threats and remarkably, displaced persons from camps in Europe, escapees from Muslim countries joined with the existing Jewish community in Palestine, to create a state that is the envy of the civilized and the barbaric World.

Islamic Imams and local Arab populations in surrounding countries could not believe their eyes. The return of the Jews to their ancient homeland to create an independent and successful Jewish sovereignty in the holy land was quite a shock. Christian and Islamic replacement theologians could not suffer the existence of a sovereign Jewish State and directly or indirectly demanded its destruction. The existence of a successful and prosperous Jewish state making extraordinary contributions to the betterment of humanity undermines their fundamental doctrines and their theologies demand the destruction of Israel.

The people of Israel have emerged as successful leaders in every arena of human endeavor. From technology to medicine to agriculture, Israel is a world leader.

After Hitler’s failure, the old antisemitism became too embarrassing to embrace. The World hoped it could finally identify a new strategy to eradicate the Jewish nation. A new agenda had to be created. The Palestinian "nation" with the help of the Soviet Union and others suddenly appeared. Maybe this so-called Palestinian "nation" could be used to suppress and destroy the Jewish people? It was very convenient to use the oil rich Arabs who had been granted more than 20 states after World War I by the League of Nations as a tool to finally destroy the Jewish people.

In the face of the barbaric massacre of over 1200 Jews on October 7 we are now witnessing mobs screaming “From the River to the Sea Palestine will be Free”. They seek the implementation of the recent Charters of Hamas and the PLO calling for the destruction of Israel. To further their dream of destroying Israel they have the support of the printed, popular and social media to promote lies and a double standard for Israel and a false Palestinian Arab narrative. Israel is portrayed as the oppressor of a poor victimized Arab population supported by the intersectionalists around the world.

Hypocrisy, downright lies and extreme hatred of Israel run rampant. It seems like every day there is another antisemitic blood libel that pops up. Joe Rogan, the world's most popular podcaster with nearly 200 million monthly downloads, had the audacity to accuse Israel of committing a “Holocaust.” The United Nations recently added Israel to its “blacklist” of countries accused of committing abuses against children in armed conflict.

Millions of people - from the far-left to the far-right - believe the utter lies that Israel is starving Gazans by withholding aid, attacking hospitals to murder innocent civilians and that the IDF has killed more than 36,000 women and children. Nothing could be further from the truth. Thousands of truckloads of food, water and supplies have been delivered to a population sworn to Israel’s destruction.

Does anyone care that retired US army officer and military expert John Spencer declared that Israel "has implemented more precautions to prevent civilian harm than any military in history," while placing its own soldiers' lives at risk? Israel's combatant-to-civilian death ratio is unprecedented. Fewer than 1.2 civilians have been killed for every terrorist. And many of these so-called civilians are anything but. Civilian deaths are normally 9 times that of combatants, according to the UN.

The world has simply gone mad. Does anyone care about the truth? The President of the United States is seeking to save these Hamas criminals and allow them to return to power in Gaza. His proposal is for total Israel withdrawal from Gaza and release from Israel prison all convicted Arab murderers of Israelis, in return for the release of all dead hostages and what may be a few dozen living Israeli (and American) hostages.

Not terribly surprising. Few global leaders have reacted credibly and stood up when it came to dealing with outrageous hatred and discrimination against Jews. At the same time numerous Democratic US congressmen (including the “squad”) have attacked Islamophobia and anti-Arab discrimination in the face of widespread exploding discrimination against Jews. No one can find any widespread evidence of Islamophobia and or anti-Arab in the United States.

When pro-Hamas apologists and strangers encamp and riot on so-called elite campuses across America in a paroxysm of bloodlust calling for Intifada and genocide, with signs saying "Final Solution,'' chanting "Death to Israel" and ”Death to America", university presidents and the boards of trustees either support the mobs or are too cowardly to demand enforcement of law and order.

Why has the management of these universities collapsed in the face of these widespread criminal attacks on their institutions? Have the Jewish students disrupted or undermined the integrity of these institutions? Certainly not. Is it possible that they also suffer from the same malady that antisemites have suffered from over the past 3,000 years? They are apparently upset with the fact that so many of their Jewish graduates have been remarkably successful. They cannot come to terms with the disproportionate success of the American Jewish community. That almost half the the Forbes 100 are from the Jewish community or that more than 30% of Nobel laureates are Jewish, infuriates these so-called academic leaders. Jewish students have contributed to the university’s excellence and high academic standards.

Here and there, after pressure from contributors and local communities, presidents of some of the universities have resigned and others have requested that the laws be enforced and trespassers removed and if necessary imprisoned

Who remembers the Kosovo tent city at Harvard or on Columbia University Square or in dozens of other campuses? Numerous war crimes were committed during the Kosovo War, of 1998/1999. According to Human Rights Watch, the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), murdered thousands of Kosovar Albanians; engaged in countless acts of rape, kidnappings and summary executions; destroyed entire villages; and displaced one million people. And of course, no rioters declaim Russian atrocities in Ukraine either.

House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) condemned the Biden Administration's recent decision to restrict sales of military equipment to Israel over the IDF's operation in Rafiah. She condemned US President Joe Biden saying, "The US should help Israel fully and unconditionally, in order to achieve complete victory. There's no excuse for a US president to halt weapons deliveries to our ally!” But US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan conditioned normalized Israel/Saudi Arabia only if Jerusalem agrees to a pathway to a Palestinian state.

Let’s hope that sanity will return to the World and Israel will succeed in eliminating the Hamas barbarians, returning the remaining hostages and ushering an era of peace under the expanding Abraham Accords.