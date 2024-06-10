The United States on Sunday circulated a new draft UN Security Council resolution calling on Hamas to accept the hostage and ceasefire deal which was recently outlined by President Joe Biden, Barak Ravid of Axios reported.

A vote on the resolution is expected on Monday, two sources with direct knowledge told Ravid.

The resolution, according to Ravid’s report, states that the Security Council “welcomes the new ceasefire proposal announced on May 31, which Israel accepted, calls upon Hamas to also accept it, and urges both parties to fully implement its terms without delay and without condition.”

It also states that the Security Council “stresses the importance of the parties adhering to the terms of this proposal once agreed and calls upon all Member States and the United Nations to support its implementation.”

The United States initially submitted the resolution to the UN Security Council last week.

Israel was reportedly opposed to the initial version of the resolution, claiming it does not totally match the Israeli offer and could lead to the total end of the war without an option of restarting it.

According to the proposal outlined by Biden, the first phase of the three-phase process would last for six weeks and would include a full and complete ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli forces from all populated areas of Gaza, and the release of a number of hostages, including women, the elderly, and the wounded, in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian Arab prisoners.

Phase two would see the release of all remaining living hostages, while phase three would encompass "a major reconstruction plan for Gaza," said the President, as well as the repatriation of the remains of deceased hostages to their families.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters last Monday that the proposal outlined by Biden was an Israeli proposal.

“I’ve heard different statements coming out of Israel,” Kirby said, adding that the proposal outlined by Biden “accurately reflects that proposal that we worked with the Israelis on”.

His comments came after Netanyahu participated in a discussion of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and commented on the deal presented by Biden.

"I will not be ready to stop the war. Despite what President Biden said, it has not yet been agreed how many hostages will be released in the first phase. We can stop the fighting for 42 days in order to return the hostages. We cannot stop the war. The Iranians and all our enemies are looking at us, and want to see if we surrender," emphasized the Prime Minister.

He noted that "there are many more details in the deal and the war will not end without achieving all of our objectives. Don't pay attention to the publications, there's a lot of fake news going around. We will not give up on total victory."