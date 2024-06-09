The organization Doctors Protecting Children has published a statement from the American College of Pediatricians denouncing the trend of advising medical treatments for 'adolescents who express discomfort with their biological sex'.

The statement claims that both chemical and surgical procedures have yet to be proven either safe or effective, and that children being prescribed such treatments do not grasp the long-term effects of accepting them. Some of the doctors who signed the statement claimed that they felt urging such treatments on youth bordered on abusive behavior for the adults involved.

"Given the recent research and the revelations of the harmful approach advocated by WPATH and its followers in the United States, we, the undersigned, call upon the medical professional organizations of the United States, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Endocrine Society, the Pediatric Endocrine Society, American Medical Association, the American Psychological Association, and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry to follow the science and their European professional colleagues and immediately stop the promotion of social affirmation, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgeries for children and adolescents who experience distress over their biological sex," the statement declared.

The group claimed to be speaking for the combined experience of hundreds of practitioners in various relevant fields of medicine.

"Instead, these organizations should recommend comprehensive evaluations and therapies aimed at identifying and addressing underlying psychological co-morbidities and neurodiversity that often predispose to and accompany gender dysphoria. We also encourage the physicians who are members of these professional organizations to contact their leadership and urge them to adhere to the evidence-based research now available.”