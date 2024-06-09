The hostages who were freed from captivity during Saturday’s rescue operation in Nuseirat told the medical teams that they were emotionally abused while in captivity and that the terrorists forced them to read the Quran and learn Islamic rulings.

Channel 13 News reported that Noa Argamani told her family members that she was in captivity together with Yossi Sharabi and Itay Svirsky, who were killed while in Hamas captivity.

Later, the IDF acknowledged that Sharabi was likely killed during an attack on a building near the place where he was held, and that Svirsky was murdered a few days later. Noa told her family, "I saw the missile enter the house, I was sure I was going to die. I thought that was it - but I remained alive."

Noa also said that throughout the period of her captivity, she was moved between several apartments, and was not kept in the underground tunnels. From time to time she went out to breathe fresh air, and did so while disguised as an Arab woman.

Noa was rescued on Saturday morning in the heroic operation of the IDF, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the Yamam in the heart of Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip. She was held in an apartment on the first floor of a building in Nuseirat - hundreds of meters away from the building where the three other hostages who were rescued were held: Shlomi Ziv, Almog Meir Jan and Andrey Kozlov.

She told her family members that she heard loud knocks on the door on Saturday morning. "She told me that, out of nowhere, all of a sudden she was told that it was the IDF, 'we have come to rescue you,'" said her relative, Assaf Shahibi, who met her at Sheba Hospital, where the four rescued hostages were taken.

Sharon Sharabi, the brother of the late Yossi Sharabi who was with Noa in captivity and whose other brother Eli remains in captivity, told Ynet on Saturday night, "I feel enormous joy, I am so excited. This heroic operation lifted the nation, we were all grounded, we went through psychological ups and downs in the last few months.”