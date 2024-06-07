Yitzchak Reuven thinks that Joe Biden has proven over and over again that he is dead set on the destruction of Israel.

In his opinion, every policy that he attempts to impose on Israel, every surrender that he demands of Israel in its existential war against savage genocidal terrorists funded by the very same fascists government of Iran that Biden insists on playing footsie with, is intended to bring Israel to its knees and and pave the way for the genocide of the Jews of Israel.

He claims that Biden is a pyromaniac who is obsessed with the burning of Israel.

This week, Israelis celebrated the 1967 liberation and reunification of Israel's ancient capital Jerusalem. It is a good time to remember G-d's promise that those who bless Israel will be blessed and those that curse Israel will be cursed. Joe, you've made your choice.