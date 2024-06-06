Blood libels and lies hurled at Israel and Jews

Among the demonstrations and criticisms of Israel one can sometimes hear and see exaggerated shouts and signs from demonstrators and even from leaders of countries that Israel is somehow behaving like the Nazis and that Israel's prime minister is like Hitler. This is a blasphemy and blood libel against the Jewish People who were the biggest victims of Nazism and Hitler during the Holocaust. Israel's critics refuse to see the absurdity of their false and historically stupid allegations and go so far as to accuse and put Israel on trial for allegations of "genocide" when in fact nothing of the kind is remotely true or happening. Most of the demonstrators and critics of Israel ignore or are ignorant of the real history of who was in fact really guilty in following in the footsteps of the Nazis and Hitler.

The roots of Arab and Islamist attraction to the Nazis

Until the First World War (1914-1918) most of the Middle East was controlled by the Turkish Ottoman Empire that was hated by the Arabs. Turkey controlled the areas where Israel and its neighbors are found today, basically for four hundred years from 1517 to 1917. Turkey was on the side of Germany and Austria-Hungary, known as the Central Powers, that were defeated by the Allies consisting of Great Britain, France, Russia and the United States. After the First World War the British and French divided the Arab lands of the former Turkish Middle East between each other according to the Sykes-Picot Agreement of 1916.

The Arabs of the Middle East were then under British and French control and hated it. The rise of Fascism and Nazism in Italy and Germany and of Bolshevism and Communism in Russia after the First World War influenced Arab nationalism and fanaticism to resist British and French Imperialism and Colonialism after the Second World War (1939-1945), continuing with ongoing Arab and Islamic radicalism into the present.



The Arabs also hated that during this time the Jewish People were experiencing a national awakening expressing itself in the popularity of Zionism and that because of anti-Semitism in the world, including in Arab lands, there was a growing desire by the world's Jews to return to their ancient natural Biblical homeland in the Land of Israel and be independent.

The Arabs in the British Mandate of Palestine and in surrounding areas were under British and French domination, and so could not stop the successes of Zionism and the growing Aliyah of Jews to the Land of Israel. The Arabs were horrified that in recognition of the Jewish contribution to the war effort against Imperial Germany, during the First World War the British government issued the famous Balfour Declaration in 1917:





" The Balfour Declaration was a public statement issued by the British Government in 1917 during the First World War announcing its support for the establishment of a 'national home for the Jewish people' in Palestine, then an Ottoman region.. .The declaration was contained in a letter dated 2 November 1917 from the United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour to Lord Rothschild , a leader of the British Jewish community, for transmission to the Zionist Federation of Great Britain and Ireland . The text of the declaration was published in the press on 9 November 1917." (Wikipedia)





Thus the stage was set in the Middle East for a long-standing rivalry between the Jews of Palestine in the tiny Land of Israel versus growing Arab nationalism and radicalism in the Middle East. Eventually, the Jews had a tough job to both fight off the yoke of the British who blocked mass Jewish immigration and refused to let go of Palestine between the First and Second World Wars until they moved out in 1948, as well as face the brunt of the menace of German Nazism that sought to kill all the Jews everywhere.





Many Arabs welcomed the rise of Nazi Germany and saw it as an ally against both the hated British and French colonizers and imperialists as well as a welcome ally against the Jewish Zionists who were settling in increasing numbers in the British Mandate of Palestine. Even after Nazi Germany lost the Second World War, some Arab states welcomed former Nazis into their midst to help the Arabs fight the Jews of the State of Israel. The Arabs also formed an alliance with Communist states such as the former USSR and its Eastern Bloc puppet states that armed the Arabs in their wars against Israel. They took part in training Arab soldiers and officers in the art of warfare that was aimed at fighting Israel.





The mass Exodus of Jews from Arab and Islamic countries after the Second World War was due to the rise of Jew-hatred, hostility and violence that was directed by both ordinary Arabs on the streets and Arab governments against the Jews in their midst. After the Second World War it became unsafe to live as a Jew in Arab countries that had become hotbeds of Arab nationalism and Jew-hatred. Jews were persecuted, some were murdered, beaten and raped, their properties were looted and confiscated and living conditions deteriorated to the point that the only solution available was mass migration to other countries.





About one million Jews from Arab countries left homes and communities they had lived in for millenia. Most chose to move to Israel that welcomed them with open arms. The immediate historical parallel in the world prior to the mass exodus of Jews from Arab and Islamic lands in the late 1940s and 1950s was the way Nazi Germany expelled the Jews of European countries they occupied in the late 1930s and early 1940s to concentration camps and gas chambers. After the world became aghast at the horrors of the Holocaust, the international climate did not allow mass executions of the Jews by the Arabs, leaving only the mass expulsion of Jews from Arab lands.



After the Second World War both Egypt and Syria gave refuge to former Nazi officers and scientists who helped them advance military and political means to fight against the new Jewish state of Israel.

Nazi influence on the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas





Hamas is a product and branch of the Muslim Brotherhood that was founded in the 1920s:





"T he Muslim Brotherhood is a transnational Sunni Islamist organization founded in Egypt by Hassan al-Banna in 1928...it permits 'the stigmatisation of other Muslims as infidel or apostate, and of existing states as unIslamic, and the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society'; this doctrine continues to inspire many Jihadist movements... Hamas is an off-shoot of the Brotherhood that continues to use violence...In 1938 it demanded from Egypt's Jews to either adopt an openly anti-Zionist stance or to face 'hostility'...In the years preceding World War II the Muslim Brothers grew connections with Nazi Germany , maintained via the Deutsches Nachrichtenbüro in Cairo and Amin al-Husseini [the Mufti of Jerusalem], who himself received funds from the Abwehr .





"Being interested in strengthening a militant anti-British organization, Germany may have funded the Brotherhood as early as 1934. One later British source claimed that in 1936 alone, Germany transferred over £5.000. al-Banna and other members of the Brotherhood voiced admiration for aspects of Nazi ideology , including its militarism and its centralization revolving around a charismatic leader...Sheikh Ahmed Yassin (1936-2004) became one of the Muslim Brotherhood's leaders in Gaza...Hamas was established in 1987, and has its origins in Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood movement." (Wikipedia)

Israel and Jews have felt the sting of Hamas but the Nazi influence on Arab and Islamic radicalism has gone further and far deeper than Gaza's Hamas terrorists. While the Allies of Great Britain and the United States were fighting the Nazi Germans and the Fascist Italians in North Africa, the local Arabs were not active participants in the fighting but looked longingly to Nazi Germany as their potential "savior" from the hated British and looked on reluctantly and disappointingly as the British and Americans defeated the Germans and Italians and the Vichy French.

Areas of North Africa and the Middle East controlled by Axis members and allies of the Nazis such as Fascist Italy that controlled Libya and Vichy France that controlled Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia and Syria shared Nazi Germany's anti-Semitic outlook and at various points in time subjected the Jews living in those countries to draconian discriminatory measures including incarceration in concentration camps.

Nazi and Fascist influence on Arabs in North Africa and the Middle East





The following is taken from the Wikipedia article on "Relations between Nazi Germany and the Arab world":

"Nazi Germany used collaborators throughout the Arab world to support their political goals. The cooperative political and military relationships were based on shared hostilities towards common enemies, such as the United Kingdom , the French Third Republic , along with communism , and Zionism . Another foundation of such collaborations was the antisemitism of the Nazis and their hostility towards the United Kingdom and France, which was admired by some Arab and Muslim leaders, most notably the exiled Palestinian Arab leader, Grand Mufti of Jerusalem , Amin al-Husseini.

In public and private, Adolf Hitler and Heinrich Himmler made complimentary statements about Islam as both a religion and a political ideology , describing it as a more disciplined, militaristic , political, and practical form of religion than Christianity is, and commending what they perceived were Muhammad 's skills in politics and military leadership.

Massive programs of propaganda were launched in the Arab world, first, they were launched by Fascist Italy and later on, they were launched by Nazi Germany . In particular, the Nazis had considerable impact on the new generation of political thinkers and activists.





The two most noted Arab politicians who actively collaborated with the Nazis were the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, Amin al-Husseini, and the Iraqi prime minister Rashid Ali al-Gaylani.







The British sent Amin al-Husseini into exile for his role in the Palestinian revolt of 1936–39 . The ex-Mufti had agents in the Kingdom of Iraq , the French Mandate of Syria and in Mandatory Palestine . In 1941, al-Husseini actively supported the Iraqi Golden Square coup d'état , led by Rashid Ali al-Gaylani.







After the Golden Square Iraqi regime was defeated by British forces and Assyrian levies , Rashid Ali, al-Husseini and other pro Nazi Iraqi veterans took refuge in Europe, where they supported Axis interests. They were particularly successful in recruiting several tens-of-thousands of Muslims for membership in German Schutzstaffel (SS) units, and as propagandists for the Arabic-speaking world. The range of collaborative activities was wide. For instance, Anwar Sadat , who later became president of Egypt , was a willing co-operator in Nazi Germany's espionage according to his own memoirs. Adolf Hitler met with Amin al-Husseini on 28 November 1941.





