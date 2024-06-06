IAF fighter jets, directed by IDF intelligence and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), early Thursday morning conducted a precise strike on a Hamas compound embedded inside an UNRWA school in the area of Nuseirat.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists who belonged to the Nukhba Forces and took part in the murderous attack on communities in southern Israel on October 7th were operating in the compound.

The terrorists directed terror from the area of the school while exploiting it and using it as a shelter. “Several terrorists who planned to carry out terror attacks and promote terrorist activities against IDF troops in the immediate time frame were eliminated in the strike, the statement said.”

Complex where the terrorists were operating IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The Palestinian Arabs claimed that 30 people were killed in the air strike and that the school that was targeted served as a shelter for people who fled their homes.

The "communications ministry" of Hamas in Gaza stated, "We expect the death toll to rise due to the number of seriously and critically injured in the attack."

The IDF statement stressed, “Before the strike, a number of steps were taken to reduce the risk of harming uninvolved civilians during the strike, including conducting aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence information.”