Jonathan Burkan, Honorary Chairman of the Israel Heritage Foundation, spoke at a joint Foundation event with Israel National News - Arutz Sheva, describing his experiences in Israel.

“I'm never going to forget the trip, forever. We got there and immediately we went to Kibbutz Nachal Oz, where I lived 30 years ago and there was a picture of a young girl, who looks exactly like my daughter, who was killed and that seared in my memory. Then Ari and I went to Tel Aviv and met with someone whose grandfather is still a hostage. We went to the Wailing Wall and met a survivor from the Nova Music Festival. It was the most emotional intense trip of my entire life,” he said.

Burkan continued, “My dad died three months ago, so I was doing Kaddish with the Rabbi, and it was really beautiful. We also brought Jerry Wartski, a 94-year-old Auschwitz survivor. I've never seen someone do more at 94 in my entire life, but the Israeli people are so optimistic. We went to the hospital and there was a guy in the hospital bed. He was there with his girlfriend beside him and he had the best attitude, like ‘I'm going to get better,’ and he was going to get better and was going to go out and fight again. I said to him, ‘How do you get these 18-year-olds to fight?’ and he goes, ‘Because these 18-year-olds are trained as a unit and they love each other.’”

Burkan concluded, “I am so optimistic about Israel and the Israeli people and it was just a wonderful experience. So anyone who's not been to Israel, I say, ‘Everyone needs to go to Israel and support Israel.’”