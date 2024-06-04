תיעוד מתקיפת המחבלים במתחם בית הספר של אונר"א דובר צה"ל

Overnight, following precise IDF and ISA intelligence, an IAF UAV precisely struck a Hamas compound embedded inside UNRWA's "Abu Alhilu" school in Bureij, located in the central Gaza Strip.

From this school, Hamas terrorists operated and planned numerous attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip.

"The strike was carefully planned and carried out using precise munitions to mitigate any harm to civilians in the area," the IDF stressed.

תיעוד של פעילות הכוחות ברחבי רצועת עזה דובר צה"ל

Furthermore, troops of the 162nd Division are continuing intelligence-based, targeted operations in the Rafah area.

Over the past day, the troops located significant terror tunnel shafts and numerous weapons during scans in the area. During a targeted raid, troops of the Nahal Brigade located numerous weapons, including RPGs, ammunition, explosive barrels, AK-47 rifles, and additional explosive devices.

Moreover, the 99th Division is continuing operations in central Gaza. Troops of the 2nd Brigade dismantled numerous terror infrastructure sites. During a targeted raid, the troops located large quantities of weapons and additional military equipment used by Hamas terrorists.

In addition, Israeli Naval forces struck terror targets, assisting IDF ground troops in the area.

Over the past day, IAF fighter jets and additional aircraft struck and dismantled approximately 65 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including military compounds, weapon storage facilities, launch sites, observation posts, terrorist cells, and additional military infrastructure.

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל