British Foreign Secretary David Cameron on Monday expressed condolences over the death of Nadav Popplewell, a dual British-Israeli citizen who was murdered by Hamas while in captivity.

“Greatly saddened to hear about the death of Nadav Popplewell who had been held in captivity by Hamas since 7 October. My thoughts are with his loved ones at this terrible time for them,” Cameron wrote on social media site X.

“With a new deal on the table, we reiterate our demand for Hamas to send all hostages home,” he added.

On Monday, IDF representatives informed the families of Popplewell, Haim Perry, Yoram Metzger, and Amiram Cooper, who were abducted to the Gaza Strip on October 7, that they are no longer alive and that their bodies are held by the Hamas terrorist organization.

The decision to pronounce the four hostages dead was based on intelligence and was confirmed by a Ministry of Health expert committee, in coordination with the Ministry of Religious Services and the Chief Rabbi of Israel.

Nadav Popplewell, 51, was kidnapped together with his mother, Channah Peri, 79. Channah was released on November 24 as part of the temporary hostage and ceasefire deal. Nadav's brother Roi was murdered on October 7.

Cameron on Saturday called on Hamas to accept the new ceasefire deal outlined by US President Joe Biden a day earlier.

“With a new hostage agreement on the table, Hamas must accept this deal so we can see a stop in the fighting, the hostages released and returned to their families and a flood of humanitarian aid into Gaza,” Cameron wrote on social media site X.

“As we’ve long argued a stop in the fighting can be turned into a permanent peace if we are all prepared to take the right steps. Let’s seize this moment and bring this conflict to an end,” he added.

According to the proposal outlined by Biden , the first phase of the three-phase process would last for six weeks and would include a full and complete ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli forces from all populated areas of Gaza, and the release of a number of hostages, including women, the elderly, and the wounded, in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian Arab prisoners.

Phase two would see the release of all remaining living hostages, while phase three would encompass "a major reconstruction plan for Gaza," said the President, as well as the repatriation of the remains of deceased hostages to their families.