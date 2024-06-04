הצעדה בלונדון דידי עדני, דובר מטה החטופים

Thousands of people marched through London on Sunday, asking that the hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza be brought home.

The “United We Bring Them Home” march began at Lincoln's Inn Fields in Holborn and ended in Whitehall, central London, according to The BBC.

The event was organized by Hostages and Missing Families Forum UK and was also attended by a variety of organizations.

Among those present were Osnat and Menachem Getz, aunt and uncle of Omer Neutra, a 22-year-old tank commander in the IDF who was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7.

"Hamas released a video showing Omer and his group being taken hostage," his uncle said. "Since that day, we have heard nothing. There has been no sign of Omer. It's devastating and no family should go through such horrible days."

Also in attendance were Merav and Amir Daniel, whose son, Oz, a 19-year-old IDF soldier, was murdered by Hamas on October 7 and his body was taken to Gaza.

"It's very hard for us to travel the world and to speak to people. But we cannot just sit at home and cry," his father said. "We ask the whole world to return our Oz, our son, with the other hostages. The time is critical. The hostages have no time left. Bring them home."