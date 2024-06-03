This afternoon (Monday), approximately 30 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon toward the northern Golan Heights. The projectiles fell in open areas.

Following the sirens that sounded earlier today (Monday) regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted an explosive UAV that crossed from Lebanon near the area of Keren Naftali. In addition, an explosive UAV that was identified crossing from Lebanon fell in the area.

Simultaneously, an explosive UAV that crossed from Lebanon fell in the area of Metula.

Later on, another siren sounded in northern Israel, during which an interceptor was launched toward a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon. The incident has concluded.

No injuries were reported in either of the incidents.

Over the last few hours, an IAF aircraft struck a Hezbollah terrorist that was operating in the area of Naqoura. In addition, IAF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Hanine.