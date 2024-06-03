Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant spoke overnight (Sunday) with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The two discussed the various efforts to bring the hostages back and to dismantle Hamas.

Gallant emphasized to Secretary Blinken that "Israel would not stop the war in Gaza until it brings back all of the hostages and collapses Hamas' rule," and added: "In any case, after the war, Hamas will not rule Gaza."

He updated Blinken that the defense establishment is advancing moves that would establish an alternative to Hamas rule in the Gaza Strip and said that it is an imperative process for the collapse of Hamas and to create pressure that will aid in the release of the hostages.

Earlier in the day, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry claimed that Hamas responded positively to the ceasefire and hostage deal proposal that was presented by US President Joe Biden on Friday.

"We are currently waiting for Israel's response," Shoukry stated.