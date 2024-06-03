A group of radical haredim entered the Palestinian Authority-occupied city of Shechem (Nablus) on foot on Sunday night in an attempt to reach Joseph's Tomb to pray, even though there was an organized group from the Samaria Regional Council visiting it.

Since the security forces had to be rerouted to tend to the group of extremists, 12 buses of worshipers that were scheduled to travel to the site were canceled.

One of the haredim was attacked by Arab rioters and was rescued by PA police officers, who removed him from the city. He was handed over to the IDF and was treated for injuries to his face.

A MDA ambukance took him to Beilenson Hospital in Petah Tikva. The incident in under investigation.