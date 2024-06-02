Sirens sounded on Sunday evening in Nahariya due to UAVs and missiles that entered the area's airspace.

The IDF reported that an unsuccessful interception attempt was made against the hostile aircraft which fell in Nahariya and caused a fire. Fire rescue worked to put out the fire at the scene. No injuries were reported.

Earlier today, IAF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Ayta ash Shab, as well as Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the area of Tayr Harfa in southern Lebanon.

In addition, at least 15 rockets from Lebanon were fired at Kiryat Shmona. Shrapnel fell in several locations in the city, and two civilians were lightly injured and a building was damaged as a result.

An hour earlier, at least ten rockets were launched from Lebanon at the northern Golan Heights, landing in open areas.