Toronto police said on Friday there have been close to 190 alleged hate crimes reported so far this year, nearly half of them antisemitic, The Canadian Press reported.

The update was provided at a meeting of the Toronto Police Service Board, where the force also presented hate crime statistics for 2023, according to the report.

The data presented on Friday says there was a 47 percent increase in reported hate crimes last year compared with 2022.

It says there were 365 reported incidents in 2023, and 59 people were charged in relation to 61 incidents.

The document says more than a third of the incidents that led to charges took place after the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

Mischief to property, assault and uttering threats were the most commonly reported hate crimes, the report said, according to The Canadian Press.

Toronto and the area have seen an increase in anti-Israel riots and acts of antisemitism since the start of Israel’s war against Hamas on October 7.

In early November, an Indigo book store in downtown Toronto was vandalized with red paint and posters plastered on its front windows wrongfully accusing its Jewish founder and CEO, Heather Reisman, of “Funding Genocide.”

In January, a Jewish-owned grocery store in Toronto was spray-painted with the words “Free Palestine” and later set on fire.

Days later, Toronto police arrested four people on a highway overpass, located near a predominantly Jewish neighborhood, that has become the site of recurring pro-Palestinian Arab protests.

In February, an anti-Israel protest at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto turned into a display of antisemitism. At least one protester was documented scaling the hospital with a Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flag.

Two weeks ago, the Kehillat Shaarei Torah Synagogue in the city’s north end was vandalized for the second time in four weeks.

Days later, two gunmen opened fire on a Jewish girls school in the North York district of Toronto. There were no injuries in the incident, which took place at 4:52 a.m. local time.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)