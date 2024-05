המרדף והמעצר צילום: דוברות המשטרה

Police forces received a report of a shooting in Jaffa this week and began a pursuit of a motorcycle that fled the scene.

A team of motorcycle officers from the Tel Aviv station spotted a motorcycle with a folded number plate and signaled it to stop for a check. In response, the motorcycle rider began fleeing.

Motorcycle officers pursued and arrested the rider.

The suspect, a 19-year-old resident of Jaffa, was arrested and brought to interrogation at the Jaffa police station.