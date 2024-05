If G-d is love, then why does He allow evil in the world? Does He create it? Why do bad things happen to good people? Does G-d need our praise?

Responding to viewers' email questions, these are some of the issues that Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman consider in this week's Jerusalem Lights podcast, examining the sources of Torah and seeking answers to some of humanity's most ancient and poignant existential dilemmas.