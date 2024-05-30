The officers who were wounded during the protests

The police on Thursday dispersed an anti-Israel demonstration on Ben-Gurion Avenue in the heart of downtown Haifa.

The demonstrators marched down the street, blocking it, and disturbed public order. During the demonstration, protesters sang songs praising terrorists and chanted in Arabic calling for the destruction of Israel.

Some demonstrators clashed with police, injuring two officers. The officers were taken to Rambam Medical Center for medical treatment.

Six demonstrators were taken for questioning by Border Police.

"We will continue to uphold the freedom of expression and protest for everyone within the confines of the law. However, we will work against riots, disturbances of public order, which includes violations of many people's freedom of movement and endangers road users, as well as chants against the State of Israel."