Border Police officers and undercover agents, following precise ISA intelligence guidance, operated on Thursday to arrest a wanted terrorist in the city of al-Bireh near Ramallah.

Upon entering the city, the forces were met by hundreds of rioters who threw explosives, Molotov cocktails, and rocks at them and blocked the roads.

The undercover officers shot and neutralized two terrorists who endangered them. In addition, Border Police forces operating in the area shot and eliminated three terrorists.

The wanted terrorist was arrested and taken for questioning by the security forces.