Amina al-Hassouni, the seven-year-old girl who was critically wounded in Iran's massive missile and drone attack on Israel over a month ago, has regained consciousness, Kan 11 reported.

Amina was the only Israeli casualty in the attack on the night of April 13. She was critically wounded when shrapnel from an intercepted ballistic missile struck her family's home. Amina was placed on a ventilator and rushed to Soroka Medical Center, where she was put in a medically induced coma and where doctors fought for six weeks to save her life.

It was reported yesterday that Amina had regained consciousness and was speaking again.

Her father, Mahmoud al-Hassouni, said, "She's doing better now. She's speaking. Before now she wasn't speaking at all." He noted that his daughter had been hospitalized for a month and a half and that her brother had spent much of that time by her side in the hospital.

Arab-Israeli activist Yoseph Haddad wrote on social media, This is 7-year-old Amina, an Israeli Muslim citizen who was critically wounded a month and a half ago in the missile attack from Iran, was sedated and ventilated with life-threatening injuries and recently, against all odds, woke up and began the recovery process."

"The terrorist organizations and the head of the snake - the Iranian regime - harm innocent Jewish and Arab Israeli citizens and their goal is to destroy the entire State of Israel! The world should blame them - not the State of Israel!" Haddad said.

Iran fired about 350 attack drones and missiles at Israel in its massive attack on the Jewish state, including at 30 cruise missiles and 120 ballistic missiles. Nearly all of the Iranian projectiles failed or were intercepted, though debris from one intercepted ballistic missile caused Amina's injuries.