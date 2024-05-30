Staff Sergeant Eliya Hilel was laid to rest in the military cemetery on Mount Herzl this evening (Thursday).

Eliya, 20, from Tel Zion, was murdered in a ramming attack near Shechem (Nablus) last night (Wednesday) together with Staff Sergeant Diego Shvisha Harsaj, 20, from Tel Aviv.

Thousands attended the funeral.

Eliya's commander, Lt. Col. Ron Cohen, eulogized him: "This is the loss of a warrior and a hero. You enlisted on March 23 for the Kfir Brigade and stood out above everyone else. The best soldier. You took an active part in the fighting in Gaza and even when you were injured - you didn't give up. In a short time, you returned to function as a commander in the Nahshon Battalion. The Kfir Brigade lost a brave commander and a friend. Eliya, you were a modest person with good morals and loved the State of Israel."

"We will do everything to restore peace and security to the State of Israel because that is what you ordered us to do. We will not rest or remain silent. I salute you on your last journey," added the commander.

One of Eliya's comrades said, "We will never forget how you saved us" in Gaza.

His little sister Tahel cried as she said, "We love you, you were a good brother and loved by everyone. I hope you can hear me from up there."

