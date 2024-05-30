The Slovenian government today (Thursday) officially approved a bill to recognize Palestinian statehood. The final decision is now on the Parliament, which is expected to approve it next week.

If the bill passes, Slovenia would be the fourth European nation to recognize a Palestinian state in recent weeks, joining Norway, Ireland, and Spain, which all recognized a Palestinian state on May 28.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz condemned the Slovenian government's approval of the bill.

"The Slovenian government's decision to recommend that the Slovenian Parliament recognize a Palestinian state rewards Hamas for murder, rape, mutilation of bodies, beheading of babies, and strengthens the Iranian axis of evil while damaging the close friendship between the Slovenian and Israeli people," Minister Katz wrote on X.

"I hope the Slovenian Parliament rejects this recommendation," he said.