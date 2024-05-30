Introduction

PDFs are a reliable format for ensuring documents appear identical on any device. JPGs, on the other hand, are image files you typically use for photos. There are a few reasons why people might need to convert a PDF to JPG. Perhaps you want to share a single page of a PDF as an image or turn a PDF into a collection of photos.

Or, you might want to edit something in the PDF using image editing software, which is often easier than editing a PDF directly. This article will help you find the best tool to convert PDF to JPG, regardless of whether you prefer an online tool or a downloadable app.

Part I: 10 Best Apps To Convert PDF to JPG

Need to convert a PDF document into a series of JPG images? Whether you're working on a design project or only want to share a single page of a PDF, there are plenty of tools available to help. This list explores some of the best options for both online and offline PDF to JPG conversion, including free and paid solutions.

PDFelement: Smart AI PDF to JPF Converter for Desktop

Wondershare PDFelement is a PDF solution that makes working with PDFs easier than ever. It's not just for simple editing – it has a wide range of features that are easy to learn and use. PDFelement features powered by AI can help you work more efficiently. And here's the best part: you can convert PDFs to JPG for free online and offline.

Key Features

Supports over 20 file types - convert from PDF to MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, PNG, JPG, and vice versa

Batch PDF to JPG file conversion

High-quality results while keeping the original layout and format

Pros Cons Cross-platform compatibility (Windows, Mac, mobile, and online)

Option to select image quality before export

Choose how you want to convert your PDFs (as separate images, all images extracted, or combined into a single image)

Convert PDFs in a few seconds without lag

Free trial users can convert up to 3 files (20 MB total) in a batch

Mac desktop users in the free trial can only convert up to 3 pages for free

Canva: Free PDF to JPG Converter for Designers

Canva is a popular design platform that surprisingly offers a free PDF to JPG conversion tool. While its primary function isn't PDF editing, Canva allows you to convert each PDF page into a separate JPG image. This is a great option for designers who need to extract visuals from a PDF for further design work quickly.

Key Features

Add text, drawings, brand logos, and more

Collaborate with others on the design

Download the current page or all pages as images

Pros Cons Generous free credits and easy to use

Perfect for designers working with visual elements in PDFs

Limited features compared to dedicated PDF converters

Needs to have a subscription to access image quality and size settings for export

Not ideal for large or complex PDFs since uploading them may take time

Adobe Acrobat: Trusted Online PDF to JPG Converter

From the creators of the PDF format itself, Adobe Acrobat offers a reliable online tool for converting PDFs to JPGs. This web-based solution allows you to upload a PDF document and choose whether to convert all pages or just specific ones. While it's a secure and convenient option, Acrobat requires a paid subscription to unlock its full potential.

Key Features

Choose image quality - max, high, or medium

File preview of the PDF document

Share the file via a link

Pros Cons Trusted brand with a secure platform

Straightforward conversion process

Free trial sign-up requires payment method upfront

Requires a subscription for advanced features

HiPDF: High-Quality Free PDF to JPG Converter Online

HiPDF is a versatile free online PDF converter that works seamlessly on desktops and smartphones. It allows you to convert entire PDF documents to JPG format while maintaining high image quality. This free tool is a great choice for quick and convenient conversions on the go.

Key Features

Batch file processing

Upload files to the cloud synchronously

Supports various image types such as PNG, JPG, and BMP

Pros Cons Works on different internet browsers for better accessibility

Allows users to upload PDF files from Document Cloud, as a URL, from OneDrive, and Dropbox

Keeps the original layout after PDF conversion

Selective processing range is available with a subscription plan

Batch processing is available for up to 5 files in the free trial

WPS Office: Convert PDF to JPG Offline for Students

WPS Office helps you with your daily office tasks. Open and edit Microsoft Office files, too, all on the go. But WPS Office can do more than that! WPS Office can easily convert PDF to JPG. This makes it a handy tool for all your everyday office tasks.

Key Features

Export settings, including export type, custom watermark, and image quality

Batch converts multiple PDF files

Collaborate on PDF

Pros Cons Offline conversion for security

Integrates with other WPS Office features

May have a larger download size compared to dedicated converter apps

Watermarks and high-quality images are for users with premium subscription

PDFCandy: Convert PDF to JPG for Unlimited Files

PDFCandy is one of the best online PDF to JPG converters with a user-friendly interface. It allows you to convert entire PDFs or specific pages to JPG format in just a few clicks. There is no file limit, so you can tackle big jobs with ease.

Key Features

Two download options - as ZIP file or separate images

Choose from high, medium, or low-conversion image quality

Share JPG files after conversion via link, Dropbox, or QR code

Pros Cons Can upload PDF documents up to 50 MB without an account

Easy-to-use interface with clear instructions

Can upload files from a device, Dropbox, or Google Drive

No customization settings beyond the rotation

Need a subscription for a larger file size

PDFgear: On-the-Go Free PDF to JPG Converter

PDFgear is another tool that can convert PDF to JPG for free online, focusing on simplicity. This is an easy-to-use file converter that completes the task swiftly and effectively. It works well when you need to take pictures out of a PDF or change their format to something more suitable for the internet, like JPEG.

Key Features

Batch file conversion to and from PDF

Supports 60+ document formats, including Microsoft Office files

Keep the original file layout

Pros Cons Deletes uploaded documents after conversion

Extract PDFs as high-quality photos

AI feature helps optimize file conversion workflow

No customization options for exporting JPGs

Cannot convert selected PDF pages

PDF Tab: Multitasking Made Easy by a Chrome Extension

PDF Tab boasts a simple conversion functionality. This Chrome extension allows you to open and process PDFs directly from your web browser for efficient multitasking. The built-in converter lets you convert PDFs to various image formats, including JPG.

Key Features

Integrates with the Chrome browser

Changes the browser's background

Pros Cons Convenient for Chrome users who frequently work with PDFs

Lightweight and easy to use

May not be suitable for bulk conversions

File processing may take longer depending on the file size uploaded

UPDF: Instant PDF to JPG Converter for macOS

UPDF is a mobile and desktop app that helps you view PDF documents. Not just a reader, UPDF lets you edit PDFs, convert them to JPG images, and even convert JPGs back to PDFs. Simplify your PDF workflow with UPDF.

Key Features

Supports 14 file types - convert PDF to JPEG, HTML, Word, and more

Maintain original page layout, spacing, font types, and more

Batch PDF conversion

Pros Cons More efficient workflow with targeted conversions

Fast PDF conversion without delay

Good conversion quality

Free trial users are limited to 2 free conversions daily

Can only batch process two files at a time without a subscription Related articles: How to turn a PDF into a PNG for free

Inventor of PDFs passes away

Cisdem: Secure PDF to JPG Converter for Business Users

Cisdem is a software company offering helpful tools for Mac and Windows users. One of their programs is PDFConverter OCR. If you have a PDF document you'd like to use as images, Cisdem PDF Converter OCR can transform it into JPEG format, making it easier to share online or use in other applications.

Key Features

Supports more than 14 image output formats, including JPEG, PNG, and TIFF

Batch conversion for multiple PDFs

Converted image files keep the same layout as the original

Pros Cons Convert specific sections of a document as images

Supports OCR for extracting text from scanned PDFs

Limited flexibility when exporting PDFs to images

Limited value for casual PDF conversion needs

Part II: Top 10 PDF to JPG Converters Quick Look

The following table compares the best PDF to JPG converter apps and tools listed above:

PDF to JPG Converter App/Tool Use Case Best Key Feature Price PDFelement Online and Offline PDF editing and conversion Batch conversion, Keeps original layout, file conversion customization options Free trial

Subscription starts at $29.99 quarterly Canva Design and image creation Easy drag-and-drop interface, design-oriented Free trial

Subscription starts at $119.99 annually Adobe Acrobat Trusted online PDF tools High-quality output, from the creators of PDF Free trial

Subscription starts at $19.99 monthly (Pro) HiPDF Free online conversion on any device Mobile-friendly, high-quality conversion Free trial

Subscription starts at $5.99 monthly WPS Office Offline document suite for students Convert PDFs within a familiar office suite Free trial

Subscription starts at $29 annually PDFCandy File conversion for files from Google Drive or Dropbox 3 output image quality level settings Free trial

Subscription starts at $6 monthly (web) PDFgear Free mobile conversion on the go Unlimited batch conversion mode Free PDF Tab Chrome extension for PDF tasks Multitasking with PDFs directly in Chrome (no available data) UPDF Instant PDF to JPG conversion for Mac Fast and user-friendly for macOS users Free trial

Subscription starts at $32.99 annually Cisdem Secure conversion for business users OCR and supports 14 image output types Annual plan for $39.99

Conclusion

There are many great apps and tools available to help you easily convert PDF to JPG files. Still can't decide? Think about what matters most to you. Do you need an online or offline PDF to JPG converter? Is high-quality image output important?

Or do you need to convert multiple files at once? Choose the tool that checks off the most boxes for you. For a well-rounded solution with extensive customization options, PDFelement is a great choice. It allows you to convert entire PDFs, specific pages, or just the images within the PDF, and it works seamlessly across devices.