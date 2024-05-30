Introduction
PDFs are a reliable format for ensuring documents appear identical on any device. JPGs, on the other hand, are image files you typically use for photos. There are a few reasons why people might need to convert a PDF to JPG. Perhaps you want to share a single page of a PDF as an image or turn a PDF into a collection of photos.
Or, you might want to edit something in the PDF using image editing software, which is often easier than editing a PDF directly. This article will help you find the best tool to convert PDF to JPG, regardless of whether you prefer an online tool or a downloadable app.
Part I: 10 Best Apps To Convert PDF to JPG
Need to convert a PDF document into a series of JPG images? Whether you're working on a design project or only want to share a single page of a PDF, there are plenty of tools available to help. This list explores some of the best options for both online and offline PDF to JPG conversion, including free and paid solutions.
PDFelement: Smart AI PDF to JPF Converter for Desktop
Wondershare PDFelement is a PDF solution that makes working with PDFs easier than ever. It's not just for simple editing – it has a wide range of features that are easy to learn and use. PDFelement features powered by AI can help you work more efficiently. And here's the best part: you can convert PDFs to JPG for free online and offline.
Key Features
- Supports over 20 file types - convert from PDF to MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, PNG, JPG, and vice versa
- Batch PDF to JPG file conversion
- High-quality results while keeping the original layout and format
Pros
Cons
- Cross-platform compatibility (Windows, Mac, mobile, and online)
- Option to select image quality before export
- Choose how you want to convert your PDFs (as separate images, all images extracted, or combined into a single image)
- Convert PDFs in a few seconds without lag
- Free trial users can convert up to 3 files (20 MB total) in a batch
- Mac desktop users in the free trial can only convert up to 3 pages for free
Canva: Free PDF to JPG Converter for Designers
Canva is a popular design platform that surprisingly offers a free PDF to JPG conversion tool. While its primary function isn't PDF editing, Canva allows you to convert each PDF page into a separate JPG image. This is a great option for designers who need to extract visuals from a PDF for further design work quickly.
Key Features
- Add text, drawings, brand logos, and more
- Collaborate with others on the design
- Download the current page or all pages as images
Pros
Cons
- Generous free credits and easy to use
- Perfect for designers working with visual elements in PDFs
- Limited features compared to dedicated PDF converters
- Needs to have a subscription to access image quality and size settings for export
- Not ideal for large or complex PDFs since uploading them may take time
Adobe Acrobat: Trusted Online PDF to JPG Converter
From the creators of the PDF format itself, Adobe Acrobat offers a reliable online tool for converting PDFs to JPGs. This web-based solution allows you to upload a PDF document and choose whether to convert all pages or just specific ones. While it's a secure and convenient option, Acrobat requires a paid subscription to unlock its full potential.
Key Features
- Choose image quality - max, high, or medium
- File preview of the PDF document
- Share the file via a link
Pros
Cons
- Trusted brand with a secure platform
- Straightforward conversion process
- Free trial sign-up requires payment method upfront
- Requires a subscription for advanced features
HiPDF: High-Quality Free PDF to JPG Converter Online
HiPDF is a versatile free online PDF converter that works seamlessly on desktops and smartphones. It allows you to convert entire PDF documents to JPG format while maintaining high image quality. This free tool is a great choice for quick and convenient conversions on the go.
Key Features
- Batch file processing
- Upload files to the cloud synchronously
- Supports various image types such as PNG, JPG, and BMP
Pros
Cons
- Works on different internet browsers for better accessibility
- Allows users to upload PDF files from Document Cloud, as a URL, from OneDrive, and Dropbox
- Keeps the original layout after PDF conversion
- Selective processing range is available with a subscription plan
- Batch processing is available for up to 5 files in the free trial
WPS Office: Convert PDF to JPG Offline for Students
WPS Office helps you with your daily office tasks. Open and edit Microsoft Office files, too, all on the go. But WPS Office can do more than that! WPS Office can easily convert PDF to JPG. This makes it a handy tool for all your everyday office tasks.
Key Features
- Export settings, including export type, custom watermark, and image quality
- Batch converts multiple PDF files
- Collaborate on PDF
Pros
Cons
- Offline conversion for security
- Integrates with other WPS Office features
- May have a larger download size compared to dedicated converter apps
- Watermarks and high-quality images are for users with premium subscription
PDFCandy: Convert PDF to JPG for Unlimited Files
PDFCandy is one of the best online PDF to JPG converters with a user-friendly interface. It allows you to convert entire PDFs or specific pages to JPG format in just a few clicks. There is no file limit, so you can tackle big jobs with ease.
Key Features
- Two download options - as ZIP file or separate images
- Choose from high, medium, or low-conversion image quality
- Share JPG files after conversion via link, Dropbox, or QR code
Pros
Cons
- Can upload PDF documents up to 50 MB without an account
- Easy-to-use interface with clear instructions
- Can upload files from a device, Dropbox, or Google Drive
- No customization settings beyond the rotation
- Need a subscription for a larger file size
PDFgear: On-the-Go Free PDF to JPG Converter
PDFgear is another tool that can convert PDF to JPG for free online, focusing on simplicity. This is an easy-to-use file converter that completes the task swiftly and effectively. It works well when you need to take pictures out of a PDF or change their format to something more suitable for the internet, like JPEG.
Key Features
- Batch file conversion to and from PDF
- Supports 60+ document formats, including Microsoft Office files
- Keep the original file layout
Pros
Cons
- Deletes uploaded documents after conversion
- Extract PDFs as high-quality photos
- AI feature helps optimize file conversion workflow
- No customization options for exporting JPGs
- Cannot convert selected PDF pages
PDF Tab: Multitasking Made Easy by a Chrome Extension
PDF Tab boasts a simple conversion functionality. This Chrome extension allows you to open and process PDFs directly from your web browser for efficient multitasking. The built-in converter lets you convert PDFs to various image formats, including JPG.
Key Features
- Integrates with the Chrome browser
- Changes the browser's background
Pros
Cons
- Convenient for Chrome users who frequently work with PDFs
- Lightweight and easy to use
- May not be suitable for bulk conversions
- File processing may take longer depending on the file size uploaded
UPDF: Instant PDF to JPG Converter for macOS
UPDF is a mobile and desktop app that helps you view PDF documents. Not just a reader, UPDF lets you edit PDFs, convert them to JPG images, and even convert JPGs back to PDFs. Simplify your PDF workflow with UPDF.
Key Features
- Supports 14 file types - convert PDF to JPEG, HTML, Word, and more
- Maintain original page layout, spacing, font types, and more
- Batch PDF conversion
Pros
Cons
- More efficient workflow with targeted conversions
- Fast PDF conversion without delay
- Good conversion quality
- Free trial users are limited to 2 free conversions daily
- Can only batch process two files at a time without a subscription
Cisdem: Secure PDF to JPG Converter for Business Users
Cisdem is a software company offering helpful tools for Mac and Windows users. One of their programs is PDFConverter OCR. If you have a PDF document you'd like to use as images, Cisdem PDF Converter OCR can transform it into JPEG format, making it easier to share online or use in other applications.
Key Features
- Supports more than 14 image output formats, including JPEG, PNG, and TIFF
- Batch conversion for multiple PDFs
- Converted image files keep the same layout as the original
Pros
Cons
- Convert specific sections of a document as images
- Supports OCR for extracting text from scanned PDFs
- Limited flexibility when exporting PDFs to images
- Limited value for casual PDF conversion needs
Part II: Top 10 PDF to JPG Converters Quick Look
The following table compares the best PDF to JPG converter apps and tools listed above:
PDF to JPG Converter App/Tool
Use Case
Best Key Feature
Price
PDFelement
Online and Offline PDF editing and conversion
Batch conversion, Keeps original layout, file conversion customization options
- Free trial
- Subscription starts at $29.99 quarterly
Canva
Design and image creation
Easy drag-and-drop interface, design-oriented
- Free trial
- Subscription starts at $119.99 annually
Adobe Acrobat
Trusted online PDF tools
High-quality output, from the creators of PDF
- Free trial
- Subscription starts at $19.99 monthly (Pro)
HiPDF
Free online conversion on any device
Mobile-friendly, high-quality conversion
- Free trial
- Subscription starts at $5.99 monthly
WPS Office
Offline document suite for students
Convert PDFs within a familiar office suite
- Free trial
- Subscription starts at $29 annually
PDFCandy
File conversion for files from Google Drive or Dropbox
3 output image quality level settings
- Free trial
- Subscription starts at $6 monthly (web)
PDFgear
Free mobile conversion on the go
Unlimited batch conversion mode
Free
PDF Tab
Chrome extension for PDF tasks
Multitasking with PDFs directly in Chrome
(no available data)
UPDF
Instant PDF to JPG conversion for Mac
Fast and user-friendly for macOS users
- Free trial
- Subscription starts at $32.99 annually
Cisdem
Secure conversion for business users
OCR and supports 14 image output types
Annual plan for $39.99
Conclusion
There are many great apps and tools available to help you easily convert PDF to JPG files. Still can't decide? Think about what matters most to you. Do you need an online or offline PDF to JPG converter? Is high-quality image output important?
Or do you need to convert multiple files at once? Choose the tool that checks off the most boxes for you. For a well-rounded solution with extensive customization options, PDFelement is a great choice. It allows you to convert entire PDFs, specific pages, or just the images within the PDF, and it works seamlessly across devices.