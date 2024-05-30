The Islamic Jihad terrorist organization published a second video today (Thursday) of Alexander (Sasha) Trufanov, who was taken hostage during the October 7 massacre, saying that he is healthy and being treated well.

The terrorist organization previously published a video of Trufanov on Tuesday. The publishing of both videos was done as part of the psychological warfare campaign waged by the terrorist organizations in Gaza. The Trufanov family has not approved the public release of the video.

Trufanov's mother Yelena, grandmother Irena, and girlfriend Sapir Cohen were also kidnapped on October 7 and were released as part of the late November hostage deal.

Over the weekend, Sapir Cohen visited the Jewish community of South Africa to advocate for the hostages.

"I wanted to share the truth of 7 October and to campaign for the release of all hostages including my boyfriend Sasha Trufanov,” she said.

His mother, Yelena, told Channel 12 News about the harsh conditions she and her fellow hostages were kept in. "There was a time when there was no water, we were 15 people crammed into a small space, it was very difficult to breathe. I am very worried about the people who are left there, I am very worried about their safety."

"Sometimes it's very difficult, and there are more difficult days," Yelena added. "Sasha's friends and people I meet on the street - they hug and strengthen me. This is what gives me the strength to keep fighting until my son comes back. He is my only son, I owe it to my husband as well."