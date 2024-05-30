In the upcoming months, the law on recovered hostages is expected to be updated, according to an official announcement released by the Israeli government as of late. The financial aid granted to released abductees is set to increase from 1375 NIS to 2600 NIS per month, in addition to being granted the same medical rights of disabled Israeli citizens, as well as many other benefits.

It’s good to hear that governmental institutes are doing their best to aid the released hostages with as little bureaucracy as possible, and it is never too late to act. But what about other disabled people? Do they get their medical rights with similar efficiency?

“Sadly, no. In many cases, disabled people find it rather difficult and exhausting to get what they deserve, in terms of medical rights, from the governmental institutes. Too many of them simply don’t succeed,” said the experts of ‘ Zhuti ’, the leading medical rights firm in Israel, that helps Israeli residents and citizens. “And this is usually a result of tiring bureaucratic procedures imposed by the National Insurance Institute, which cause many disabled people to give up the fight and refrain from demanding what's rightfully theirs”

Choose your battles

Obtaining a disability allowance from the NII is definitely not an easy task. Therefore, it’s important to understand first whether you have a reasonable chance of getting it, before submitting the request and the paperwork. In principle, disability allowance is given to adults before retirement age who, due to a disability (either physical or mental), are not able to support themselves financially.

The monthly sum you can get varies according to your ‘level of disability’. The minimum rate is currently set at 2476 NIS per month, and the maximum rate is 4291 NIS per month.

“NII decides your monthly allowance based on many factors. Naturally, the average Joe finds it almost impossible to wrap their mind around all the different parameters,” the experts at ‘Zhuti’ said. “And that’s understandable. No wonder so many Israelis used the services of ‘Zhuti’ in the past twenty years to maximize their chances of getting what is rightfully theirs.”

A stressful situation

To initiate the claim for a disability allowance, you need to fill up form #7801 and send it to the NII . You must enclose several official medical documents that support your claim, such as summaries from visits to your doctor and any existing documentation of treatments you have undergone in light of your disability. After viewing the request and the attached documents, the medical committee will decide if you are entitled to the allowance or not, and how much money you will receive each month. In case it’s an unclear call or more information is needed (such as an expert advice), the NII may summon you to present your case in front of the institute's medical committee.

“The medical committee is considered the most difficult obstacle standing between the (alleged) disabled person and the monthly disability allowance,” said the ‘Zhuti’ experts, who have already aided tens of thousands of Israelis in the process. “Usually, it only lasts a few minutes, which makes it difficult to fully explain your case. Moreover, this situation is usually very stressful. This, in many cases, causes people to lose focus and forget about presenting important arguments and papers.”

Get what is yours

In case you aren’t satisfied with your monthly disability allowance rate (or if your claim has been rejected), you can file an appeal to the NII within 60 days. Note that the NII may also check appeals sent to them within 90 days, but you should definitely not count on that.

“The NII is a powerful governmental institute. Disabled people, on the other hand, have a hard time finding the strength and perseverance to pursue their medical rights, especially when the NII makes the process more complicated than it should be,” the experts concluded. “This is why ‘Zhuti’ exists. With our understanding of the inner bureaucracy of the NII, we maximize the odds that our clients get all the benefits they deserve as disabled people in Israel.”