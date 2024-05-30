Close your eyes and imagine waking up to breathtaking views of the Judean Hills, where the serenity of the countryside meets the convenience of urban living. This is Moshava, a new development in the heart of Efrat's picturesque HaTe’ena neighborhood, where luxury, privacy, and community come together to create an idyllic living experience.

Now it’s a place where you also get to enjoy your dream life — one of privacy, style, and community. Go ahead and take out your dream checklist. Moshava checks all the boxes >>

Exceeds Your Expectations

Moshava offers 32 stunning homes designed with the discerning homeowner in mind. Each private home is a harmonious blend of modern convenience and classic elegance. With expansive interiors, high-end finishes, and state-of-the-art amenities, these homes are not just places to live; they're spaces to thrive. From smart home systems to underfloor heating and glamorous kitchens, Moshava homes are built for comfort and style.

בריכה במושבה יח"צ

Step outside, and you'll find yourself in your oasis. The extensive garden and in-ground pool are perfect for family gatherings, barbecues, or simply relaxing in the warm sun. It's suburban tranquility at its finest, with tree-lined boulevards and stone-inlaid courts that invite you to take a leisurely stroll through your new neighborhood.

Feels Like Family

Enjoy a genuine sense of belonging! The Efrat community is known for its warm, dati atmosphere and its significant Anglo population. It's a place where families of all ages and stages feel at home. With top-tier schools, youth programming, and a thriving cultural scene rooted in Jewish values, it's the ideal setting for raising children. Whether you're attending a community event or simply enjoying a quiet evening with neighbors, you'll quickly find that Moshava is more than just a place to live — it's a community to belong to.

Makes Life Easy

Despite its suburban setting, Moshava is just 20 minutes from Jerusalem, providing easy access to the city's vibrant culture and history. But you don't have to go far to enjoy modern conveniences. The neighborhood boasts a nearby shopping center, restaurants, and a variety of other amenities. Everything you need is just a short walk away.

Creates Cherished Memories

Moshava is more than a development; it's the place where you get to make lasting memories with your loved ones. Picture yourself hosting a summer barbecue in your spacious garden, with laughter and conversation filling the air. Or imagine a quiet evening by the pool, watching the sunset over the Judean Hills. This is life in Moshava — where every day is another chance for everlasting good times.

מושבה יח"צ

With homes starting at $1.3 million, Moshava offers a rare opportunity to embrace luxurious living in one of Israel's central and sought-after locations.

Discover how you can be part of this extraordinary community. Contact Moshava for more details on the homes that check every box on your dream list!

