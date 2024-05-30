National Unity Party MK Pnina Tamano-Shata submitted a bill to dissolve the Knesset today (Thursday).

The bill is the next step in party leader Benny Gantz's push to hold new elections by October, one year after the Hamas massacre.

Tamano-Shata said, "The 7th of October is a disaster that requires us to go back in order to receive the public's trust, to establish a broad and stable unity government that can lead us safely in the face of the enormous challenges in security, the economy and, above all, in Israeli society. Submitting the bill now will allow us to bring it up in the current session."

Two weeks ago, Gantz presented an ultimatum giving Netanyahu until June 8 to formulate a strategic plan for the war: ''Bring our hostages home, topple the Hamas regime, strip the Gaza Strip, and ensure Israeli security control. Alongside maintaining Israeli security control, establish an American-European-Arab-Palestinian administration to civilly manage the Strip and lay the foundation for a future alternative to Hamas and Abbas, return the residents of the north to their homes by September 1, and rehabilitate the Western Negev, promote normalization with Saudi Arabia as part of an overall move that will create an alliance with the free world and the Arab world against Iran and adopt a service plan that will lead to all Israelis serving the state and contributing to the supreme national effort.''

"In any case, we will pursue Hamas and all our enemies, everywhere, and at any time. Security will remain only in our hands. We will not allow any entity to impose a Palestinian state but we will provide a horizon of hope."

Gantz personally addressed Netanyahu, saying, "I have known you for many years as an Israeli leader and patriot: you know well what needs to be done. The Netanyahu of a decade ago would have done the right thing. Are you capable of doing the right action and the patriotic act also today? The people of Israel are watching you. You must choose between Zionism and cynicism, between unity and division, between responsibility and neglect – and between victory and disaster.''

''If you prefer the national over the personal and choose to walk in the paths of Herzl, Ben-Gurion, Begin, and Rabin - you will find in us partners for the struggle. But if you choose to walk in the paths of zealots and lead the whole nation into the abyss – we will have to resign from the government. We will appeal to the people and establish a government that will have the trust of the people. We will form a government based on broad unity, which will bring about real correction and victory," he said.