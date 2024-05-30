פעילות צוות הקרב החטיבתי של חטיבה 12 דובר צה"ל

In response to antitank fire from a UNRWA school at Israeli forces in Rafah, the 12th Brigade entered the compound, which also houses a mosque and a medical clinic.

While searching the area, an explosive device in a booby-trapped shaft which was in a civilian infirmary detonated next to the forces. As a result of the explosion, three soldiers from the 50th Nahal Battalion, Staff Sergeant Amir Galilove, Staff Sergeant Uri Bar-Or, and Staff Sergeant Ido Appel, were killed.

In addition, during the operation, the forces located many weapons, grenades, and enemy uniforms. Inside the school's classrooms, the forces located shafts leading to a complex tunnel system.

In the incident, a combat officer and two other combat soldiers from the 50th Battalion were seriously injured. The officer and the soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital and their families were informed of their injuries.

Following the deaths of the soldiers, without mentioning the explosion or the connection to UNRWA, the IDF spokesman announced the battalion went on a raid on a Hamas complex in eastern Rafah from where an anti-tank weapon had been fired at the forces. The complex where the raid occurred has a medical clinic near the school. The explosive detonated when the force entered one of the buildings which was booby-trapped.

credit: דובר צה"ל

