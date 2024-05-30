Even though Israel has submitted a new proposal for a prisoner swap deal with Hamas, it does not appear that the mediators' efforts will lead to a breakthrough in the near future, Al Akhbar reported Thursday morning.

Egyptian sources told the paper that there is no clear horizon for renewing negotiations.

According to the report, "Egypt believes that Israel's foot-dragging does not show an intention to stop the war, but rather to continue it as long as possible."

However, the report also noted that Cairo is counting on the negotiations with the US and the internal pressure on Israel's government from the Knesset's opposition may lead to a ceasefire - despite the lack of a serious US initiative on the matter.

In addition, a member of the Egyptian negotiating team told Al Akhbar that there is a "lessening of the violent Israeli tone towards Cairo, after the tensions of the past few days."

The Egyptian source estimated that "the end of these tensions may lead to a solution." He also said that Egypt has proposals which would increase the diplomatic pressure on Israel even further.