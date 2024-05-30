ברית לבנו של הרב נערן אשחר הי"ד פורום הגבורה

Six months after Rabbi Na'aman Eshchar was killed during a military operation in northern Israel, a circumcision ceremony was held for his newborn son.

The circumcision was held at "Ma'ahal Hagvura" in Jerusalem, attended by close family and nearly 1,000 people who came to offer support. Tsuf, Na'aman's wife, chose the infant's name, and his grandfather said the blessings and gave the chosen name: Shachar Shimon.

In light of the struggle of the bereaved families, the Eshchar family chose to hold the ceremony at Ma'ahal Hagvura, and to join the demand of the families and call on the Israeli government to continue the war until Israel achieves complete victory.

Rabbi Eshchar, a 32-year-old father of two, was killed after his tank flipped over during military operations on Israel's northern border in October 2023. He taught in the hesder yeshiva in Shadmot Mehola.

Four months before his death, Rabbi Eshchar donated a kidney to a man he did not know. After doing so, he was not allowed to enlist in the reserves, but he insisted and after a struggle, succeeded in overturning the ban.

credit: פורום הגבורה

credit: פורום הגבורה

credit: פורום הגבורה