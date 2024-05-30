The IDF on Thursday morning intercepted over the Golan Heights a cruise missile which had been launched from Iraq.

"Earlier today, following sirens regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in the Golan Heights area, the IDF intercepted a cruise missile that approached Israel from the east," the IDF said.

Following the siren that sounded in the area of Margaliot, the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon.

The IDF has stressed that no damages or injuries were caused in either incident.

Earlier this week, two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were intercepted over the city of Eilat, after sirens warning of the infiltration of a hostile aircraft were sounded in the area.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, “Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in the Eilat area, an IAF fighter jet, together with the IDF Aerial Defense Array, successfully intercepted two hostile aircraft that approached Israeli territory from the east, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.”

No injuries were reported and the aircraft did not enter Israeli territory.

Following the interceptions, the pro-Iranian militias in Iraq claimed to have launched drones towards Eilat.