Our brave soldiers have taken over all the Hamas smuggling tunnels on the Egyptian border, continue to support the heroic IDF soldiers!

All donations are tax-deductible under 501c3.

In the midst of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, our brave IDF soldiers have achieved extraordinary success. They have uncovered and eliminated terrorists and their tunnels, brought dignity to the abductees by ensuring a proper burial, and continue to search for more abductees at real risk to their lives! These victories, along with many others that have not been publicly disclosed From security considerations, are a testimony to the dedication and sacrifice of our soldiers, who give everything for the sake of the people of Israel.

All donations are tax-deductible under 501c3.

Even when we are dealing with pain, loss, and bereavement, there are glimmers of hope. The courage and determination of our soldiers inspire us all. However, at this crucial moment, they urgently need our support to continue their vital mission safely and effectively.

In the face of immense danger, our soldiers defend our nation with unwavering determination. They navigate dangerous terrain and confront adversaries daily to ensure our safety. However, outdated equipment and insufficient protective gear can lead to tragic loss!

We are now asking for assistance from the bottom of our hearts. Tactical equipment, drones, and related equipment, appropriate clothing, and essential life-saving equipment are needed to improve the protection of our soldiers and ensure their safety on the battlefield.

Your support is essential. By strengthening our forces, we can help them overcome the challenges before us and achieve victory. Let's unite in solidarity behind our brave soldiers, and provide them with the tools they need to protect our beloved nation.

Together, we can make a difference. Every donation, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to securing the lives of those who selflessly defend our homeland.

Join us for this noble cause and stand by the Israeli soldiers in their time of need. Let our collective strength act as a shield as they march forward with unwavering determination.

Your generosity will impact the lives of those who bravely defend our freedom and security.

Together, we will win.

Am Israel Chai !!!

All donations are tax-deductible under 501c3.