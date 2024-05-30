פעילות כוחות צה"ל ברצועה דובר צה"ל

IDF troops are continuing to operate against terrorist infrastructure and operatives in the area of Jabaliya in northern Gaza.

The ground troops located weapons, including AK-47s and ammunition, and terrorists who approached and threatened the troops were eliminated with tank fire.

In another incident, terrorist operatives fired a number of projectiles toward IDF troops in Jabaliya. An IDF aircraft then struck and eliminated two operatives exiting the structure from which the projectiles were fired.

תיעוד מתקיפות צה"ל ברצועה דובר צה"ל

Over the past day, IDF troops also continued operational activity in the central Gaza Strip. The troops eliminated several terrorists with tank fire and located a weapons storage facility in the area.

In the southern Gaza Strip, IDF troops continue operational activity in the area of Rafah. During one encounter with terrorist operatives in the area, three terrorists who fired toward IDF troops were identified and struck by the IAF. Over the past day, IDF troops also located terrorist infrastructure and large quantities of weapons, including anti-tank missile launch posts, tunnel shafts, a weapons storage facility, and explosives.

Furthermore, over the past day, the IAF struck over 50 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including military structures and terrorist infrastructure.

credit: דובר צה"ל

