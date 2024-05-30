Hundreds of people entered Joseph's Tomb in Shechem (Nablus) on Wednesday night - just hours after the attack in which two soldiers were killed in a car-ramming attack in the same area. This is the largest trip to the compound since the beginning of the war.

Samaria Governor Yossi Dagan said at the end of the prayer: "We came here on a difficult night, after a severe attack, not far from here, at the exit from Shechem, against dear soldiers who protected the security of all the people of Israel, and following the difficult event that took place today in Gaza."

"We came here to connect with the figure of Joseph the Righteous who was never broken, even in the most difficult moments when he was at his lowest and reached royalty above. We are in a difficult time for the people of Israel, in which it fights for its existence. We came to connect with the roots, to learn from Joseph the Righteous. We all prayed for the success of the IDF and security forces, in Gaza, in the north, in Judea and Samaria, and everywhere. We came here to pray for the safe return of our brothers and sisters kidnapped in Gaza with the help of God, with courage and strength," he added.

"We all send a supportive hand to the IDF soldiers and security forces. We expect the government to learn from Joseph the Righteous and muster courage and bravery. We will never be broken, the people of Israel will win. We will be able to redeem the Land of Israel and defeat our enemies once and for all," Dagan concluded.

He thanked the soldiers of the Samaria Brigade, led by Colonel Shimon Sisu, the defense officer, and the volunteers of the Joseph's Tomb Administration and the sacred places of the Samaria Regional Council who helped and enabled the entrance to the place.