The new chairman of the Labor Party, former MK Yair Golan , called at a conference held in recent weeks for what he defined as “civil disobedience” in order to topple the government, Channel 14 revealed on Wednesday.

"Remember the reservists’ letter? The slightest threat of civil disobedience put Netanyahu under crazy pressure. Why don't we make much more extensive use of it?" Golan told the participants.

When asked what, as far as he’s concerned, the term “civil disobedience” includes, Golan replied, "It is, for example, not reporting for reserve duty until the government changes."

Following the report, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir called on Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to order a criminal investigation against Golan.

"Former MK, and the new chairman of the Labor Party, Yair Golan, who is known for his semi-legal statements, this evening issued additional horrible statements that are a clear and explicit incitement to disobedience and to refuse an order during a war. It's true, we are not talking about a soldier who is now in Gaza - because then you would not have even finished watching the video and there would already have been permission to launch a criminal investigation, and you are still expected to announce this evening that the man will be summoned for investigation and will be brought to justice," Ben Gvir wrote to Baharav-Miara.

He pointed out that "the rule of law cannot amount to a recommendation when it comes to people who are of your opinion. Things are doubly serious when we are at war on all fronts, and any such statement in essence endangers the citizens of Israel. Under these circumstances, I implore you to act immediately and order the law enforcement system to fulfill its role, at least as quickly as you send me letters."

MK Gideon Sa’ar, the chairman of New Hope - The United Right, responded, "Golan's remarks are serious and they can no longer fall on deaf ears. An oppositional fight should be conducted with legitimate tools and within the framework of the law. Mr. Golan must retract his words publicly and clearly."

MK Matan Kahana from the National Unity Party added, "It is unbelievable that in the middle of a war, Yair Golan is calling for refusing orders. The IDF must stay out of any political debate. Yair Golan - take back your words."

Golan’s comments (in Hebrew):



Golan blasted the very publication of his remarks and claimed that "the attempt of the poison machine and the mouthpieces of the most failed Prime Minister in history, to pin a call for refusal on me is nothing less than cheap manipulation."

"We call for a non-violent, large, broad and continuous civil protest that will lead to a change of government, elections, the return of the hostages, the return of the refugees to their homes and the end of the war for the survival of Netanyahu's rule," Golan said.

The Im Tirtzu movement, meanwhile, filed a complaint with the police against Golan for sedition. Shay Rosengarten, deputy chairman of the movement, said that "Golan has been calling for civil disobedience, refusal and breaking the law for almost a year and is inciting the public. He continues to do so now that the Israel Police and the Prosecutor's Office allow him to run amok."

"It is inconceivable that a senior official like him will get a free pass to incite to mutiny and the Israel Police will remain silent. This is a slap in the face of us soldiers in the reserves who are now defending the country," Rosengarten said.