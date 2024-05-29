A new poll conducted by the Midgam research institute showed a significant drop in support for Minister Benny Gantz's National Unity party.

The poll, conducted for Channel 12 News, showed that if elections were held today, National Unity would win 25 seats, while the Likud party led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would win 21 seats.

Yesh Atid would be third-largest in the Knesset, with 13 seats.

Among the smaller parties, three would receive ten seats each: Yisrael Beytenu, Sephardic-haredi Shas, and a joint Labor-Meretz party. Otzma Yehudit would win nine Knesset seats.

Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism is projected to win seven Knesset seats, and three parties - Religious Zionism, Hadash-Ta'al, and Ra'am (United Arab List) - would win five seats each.

MK Gideon Sa'ar's "New Hope - The United Right" party, and the Arab Balad party, are not projected to pass the electoral threshold.

All told, the current coalition parties would win 52 Knesset seats, while the opposition would win 69. The remaining ten seats would go to the Arab parties, which traditionally do not join any coalition.

The poll also asked respondents to weigh potential partnerships between former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Yisrael Beytenu chair MK Avigdor Liberman, and MK Gideon Sa'ar. In such a scenario, the new united list would win 16 Knesset seats, and National Unity and Likud would tie for first place, with 21 seats each - representing a five-seat drop for the National Unity party. This scenario would also see Yesh Atid drop to 12 seats, and Religious Zionism drop to four seats. The other parties would remain unchanged.

Asked who they believe the best candidate for prime minister is, 36% of respondents threw their support behind Netanyahu, while just 30% supported Gantz. When offered a choice between Netanyahu and MK Yair Lapid, 37% chose Netanyahu, while just 30% chose Lapid. Faced with a choice between Netanyahu and former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, 34% chose Netanyahu, while 32% chose Bennett.

The numbers represent the first time in several months that Netanyahu's popularity is greater than that of his rivals.

Most of the respondents (49%) believe that a national committee to investigate the failures that led to the October 7 massacre should be set up immediately. However, 40% of respondents believe that such a committee should be set up after the war ends - a number that rises to 60% among supporters of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu